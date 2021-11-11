ChemoCentryx, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

