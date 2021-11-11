ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

