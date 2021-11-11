ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CCXI stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.