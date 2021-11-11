Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.35 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$815.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

