Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.