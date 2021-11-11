Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

