Christopher B. Hetrick Buys 15,000 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

