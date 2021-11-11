Christopher B. Paisley Sells 2,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

