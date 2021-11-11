Christopher Clason Sells 50,000 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CTRA opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

