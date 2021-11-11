Christopher Mackay Acquires 45,906 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay bought 45,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$130,832.10 ($93,451.50).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 234,547 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$684,877.24 ($489,198.03).

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay bought 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay purchased 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

