CIBC Cuts Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$2.00

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.48.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

