CIBC Raises Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

