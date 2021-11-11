CIBC Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$113.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.69.

TMTNF opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

