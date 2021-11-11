Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $20.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $20.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

CI stock opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.26. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

