CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $190.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.42%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 401,942 shares of company stock worth $6,250,023. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 223.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.