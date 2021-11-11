Citadel Advisors LLC Has $16.93 Million Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of Akouos worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akouos by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akouos by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

