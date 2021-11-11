Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.02 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

