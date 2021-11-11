Civilization One Day Volume Reaches $167,656.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and $167,656.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

