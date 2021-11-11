Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.25. Clarivate shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 26,894 shares.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $171,113,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $6,332,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

