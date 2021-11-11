Clarkson (CKN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clarkson (LON: CKN):

11/5/2021 – Clarkson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Clarkson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Clarkson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Clarkson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

LON:CKN traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,900 ($50.95). 32,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,327.27 ($30.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,861.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,384.23.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

