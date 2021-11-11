Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $948.43 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

