Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 1,289,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

