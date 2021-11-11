Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $470.38 and last traded at $467.94, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.

The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day moving average is $390.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

