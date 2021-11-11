Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

