Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

