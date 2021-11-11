Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.50.

CCA opened at C$105.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.06. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$92.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.