Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

CTSH stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $81.01. 87,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,819. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

