Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.
COHR opened at $259.09 on Thursday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
