Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

COHR opened at $259.09 on Thursday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coherent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

