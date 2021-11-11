Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor Sells 7,289 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Colfax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.