Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

CL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

