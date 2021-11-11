Colliers Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

