Colony Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.35 and a 1 year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

