Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

