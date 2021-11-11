Colony Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of IAA by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IAA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in IAA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

