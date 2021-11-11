Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

