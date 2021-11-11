Colony Group LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

