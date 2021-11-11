Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 117,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,997,889. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

