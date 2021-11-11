Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,577,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $628.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $247.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

