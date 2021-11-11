Comerica Bank Has $45.43 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,934. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

