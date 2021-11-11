Comerica Bank Has $81.04 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,096 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $81,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $647.70. 12,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.56. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

