Comerica Bank Sells 3,753 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

