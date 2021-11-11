Comerica Bank Sells 532 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 28.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

