Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €6.60 ($7.76).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.66.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.