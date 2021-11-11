Comparing Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Victory Capital pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 30.59% 42.43% 18.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital $775.35 million 3.53 $212.52 million $3.56 11.29

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

