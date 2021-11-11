COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 10,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in COMPASS Pathways stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

