COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 10,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.87. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.
CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
