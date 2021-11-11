Compass Point Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $38.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

