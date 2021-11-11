Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading 13.1% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) traded up 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.99. 98,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 73,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$90.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.