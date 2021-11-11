Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of Constellation Brands worth $253,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.20 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

