Contrasting Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Clarivate alerts:

89.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdGather has a beta of -3, suggesting that its stock price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and CrowdGather’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.30 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -138.44 CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CrowdGather has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarivate and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.95%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Clarivate beats CrowdGather on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc. is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms. The company was founded on April 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.