Contrasting Genpact (NYSE:G) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -167.25% -10.30% Genpact 9.28% 24.34% 9.05%

AgileThought has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Genpact $3.71 billion 2.53 $308.28 million $1.81 27.65

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgileThought and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genpact 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genpact has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than AgileThought.

Summary

Genpact beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS). The BCMI segment provides application processing, collections and customer services, equipment and auto loan servicing, mortgage origination and servicing, risk management and compliance services, reporting and monitoring services, wealth management operations support, end-to-end information technology services, application development and maintenance, managed services, financial crimes support, and consulting. The CGRLH segment offers supply chain management, pricing and trade promotion management, order management, digital commerce, customer experience, and risk management. The HMS segment involves in the industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin and is headquart

